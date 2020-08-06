Michigan added 26 deaths from coronavirus Thursday and recorded 722 new cases.

The deaths include 17 deaths later identified during a vital records review, according to the state data.

The state's overall case tally reached 85,429 and the death count hit 6,247, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

When probable cases are included, the death tally is 6,506 and cases total 94,656.

In the past seven days, the state added 60 deaths due to the virus.

Of those infected, the statewide fatality rate has dropped from 9.5% in June to 7.3% in August.

In Detroit, the state's hardest-hit city, the infection rate is near 1%, said Mayor Mike Duggan. The city added 36 cases and two deaths Thursday for a total of 12,914 cases and 1,493 deaths from the novel virus.

The city is home to Henry Ford Health System, which on Wednesday began a nationwide experimental trial testing for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

The health system is one of 90 nationwide and the only site in Michigan for the Phase 3 trial for the Moderna drug. Researchers hope to enroll 30,000 volunteers across the country to receive the vaccine, which is administered through two injections.

Deaths and hospitalizations due to the virus remain relatively low statewide. Hospitals reported 694 COVID-19 inpatients Monday, including 229 in critical care and 243 on ventilators. The hospitals are at 70% capacity.

The intake is an increase from where things stood three weeks ago, when hospitals reported 439 COVID inpatients, 209 in critical care and 88 people on ventilators.

In long-term care facilities, 7,854 residents have confirmed cases, another 6,131 have recovered or are recovering. Since March, 2,024 residents and 22 staff members have died from the virus.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says her office will be "ramping up efforts" to enforce requirements aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 inside long-term care facilities, including nursing homes.

Michigan, once an epicenter for the virus, has dropped to No. 18 among the states when ranked for COVID-19 cases and ninth for deaths linked to the virus, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 60,000 people in Michigan have recovered from the virus, according to state data.

