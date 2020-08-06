Michigan officials on Thursday announced a recall of pre-rolled marijuana sold at Metro Detroit retail sites over claims they were licked by a worker at a processing facility.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency's public health and safety bulletin targets 3843 Euclid LLC in Bay City. On July 31, the agency started investigating its medical marijuana facility and adult-use marijuana establishment "based on information that an individual at the business licked a pre-roll marijuana product while making the product," representatives said in a statement.

Buy Photo Pre-rolled marijuana joints are among the products at The Reef marijuana dispensary. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News, David Guralnick, The Detroit New)

The regulatory agency issued an order that placed all "pre-roll" marijuana products in the inventory on an administrative hold during the ongoing investigation and prohibited the sale or transfer of the products, according to the release.

The items are being recalled from retail outlets located in Bay City, Hazel Park, Detroit, Traverse City, Ann Arbor, Lansing, River Rouge, Ferndale, Quincy, Lowell, Negaunee, and Lapeer.

Meanwhile, the agency has agreed to a 14-day suspension of the company's medical and adult-use processor licenses and 3843 Euclid "voluntarily ceased all processing activities as of the close of business on July 31, 2020 and intends to remain inactive until further instruction," state officials said.

Customers who have the possibly contaminated pre-rolls are asked to return them to the provisioning center or retailer where they bought them.

Adverse reactions can be reported by emailing MRAEnforcement@michigan.gov or calling (517) 284-8599.

