Huge explosion rocks Beirut
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Women walk past destroyed cars at a neighborhood near the scene of Tuesday's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut's port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon's capital.
Women walk past destroyed cars at a neighborhood near the scene of Tuesday's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut's port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon's capital. Thibault Camus, AP
Fullscreen
A man walks past a destroyed car at a neighborhood near the scene of Tuesday's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut's port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon's capital.
A man walks past a destroyed car at a neighborhood near the scene of Tuesday's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut's port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon's capital. Thibault Camus, AP
Fullscreen
Relatives of Lebanese army lieutenant Ayman Noureddine, who was killed by Tuesday's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, mourn during his funeral procession, in Numeiriyeh village, south Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut's port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon's capital.
Relatives of Lebanese army lieutenant Ayman Noureddine, who was killed by Tuesday's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, mourn during his funeral procession, in Numeiriyeh village, south Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut's port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon's capital. Mohammed Zaatari, AP
Fullscreen
A man sits between debris inside his house damaged by Tuesday's explosion in the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The U.N. human rights office is calling for an independent investigation into the deadly explosion, insisting "victims' calls for accountability must be heard."
A man sits between debris inside his house damaged by Tuesday's explosion in the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The U.N. human rights office is calling for an independent investigation into the deadly explosion, insisting "victims' calls for accountability must be heard." Hassan Ammar, AP
Fullscreen
People remove debris from a house damaged by Tuesday's explosion in the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut's port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after the massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon's capital.
People remove debris from a house damaged by Tuesday's explosion in the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut's port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after the massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon's capital. Felipe Dana, AP
Fullscreen
A dog of the French rescue team searches for survivors at the scene of this week's massive explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Three days after a massive explosion rocked Beirut, killing over a hundred people and causing widespread devastation, rescuers are still searching for survivors and the government is investigating what caused the disaster.
A dog of the French rescue team searches for survivors at the scene of this week's massive explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Three days after a massive explosion rocked Beirut, killing over a hundred people and causing widespread devastation, rescuers are still searching for survivors and the government is investigating what caused the disaster. Thibault Camus, AP
Fullscreen
A rescue team surveys the site of this week's massive explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Three days after a massive explosion rocked Beirut, killing over a hundred people and causing widespread devastation, rescuers are still searching for survivors and the government is investigating what caused the disaster.
A rescue team surveys the site of this week's massive explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Three days after a massive explosion rocked Beirut, killing over a hundred people and causing widespread devastation, rescuers are still searching for survivors and the government is investigating what caused the disaster. Thibault Camus, AP
Fullscreen
A man whose his legs were injured by Tuesday's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, looks on a destroyed house, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut's port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon's capital.
A man whose his legs were injured by Tuesday's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, looks on a destroyed house, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut's port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon's capital. Hussein Malla, AP
Fullscreen
An army helicopter drops water at the scene of Tuesday's massive explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Residents of Beirut awoke to a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, a day after a massive explosion at the port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital, killing dozens of people and wounding thousands.
An army helicopter drops water at the scene of Tuesday's massive explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Residents of Beirut awoke to a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, a day after a massive explosion at the port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital, killing dozens of people and wounding thousands. Hussein Malla, AP
Fullscreen
This satellite image taken on Wednesday Aug. 5, 2020 shows the port of Beirut and the surrounding area in Lebanon following a massive blast on Tuesday. Residents of Beirut confronted a scene of utter devastation a day after a massive explosion at the port rippled across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 100 people, wounding thousands and leaving entire city blocks blanketed with glass and rubble.
This satellite image taken on Wednesday Aug. 5, 2020 shows the port of Beirut and the surrounding area in Lebanon following a massive blast on Tuesday. Residents of Beirut confronted a scene of utter devastation a day after a massive explosion at the port rippled across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 100 people, wounding thousands and leaving entire city blocks blanketed with glass and rubble. Planet Labs Inc. via AP
Fullscreen
A drone picture shows the scene of an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky.
A drone picture shows the scene of an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. Hussein Malla, AP
Fullscreen
This photo shows a general view of the scene of an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky.
This photo shows a general view of the scene of an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. Bilal Hussein, AP
Fullscreen
Citizens ride their scooters and motorcycles past a house that was destroyed in Tuesday's massive explosion in the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Residents of Beirut awoke to a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, a day after a massive explosion at the port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 100 people and wounding thousands.
Citizens ride their scooters and motorcycles past a house that was destroyed in Tuesday's massive explosion in the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Residents of Beirut awoke to a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, a day after a massive explosion at the port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 100 people and wounding thousands. Hussein Malla, AP
Fullscreen
A woman takes pictures of a damaged church, after an explosion hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Residents of Beirut awoke to a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, a day after a massive explosion at the port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital.
A woman takes pictures of a damaged church, after an explosion hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Residents of Beirut awoke to a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, a day after a massive explosion at the port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital. Hussein Malla, AP
Fullscreen
A damaged hospital is seen after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The explosion flattened much of a port and damaged buildings across Beirut, sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. In addition to those who died, more than 3,000 other people were injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said.
A damaged hospital is seen after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The explosion flattened much of a port and damaged buildings across Beirut, sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. In addition to those who died, more than 3,000 other people were injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said. Hassan Ammar, AP
Fullscreen
Damage is seen after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The explosion flattened much of a port and damaged buildings across Beirut, sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. In addition to those who died, more than 3,000 other people were injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said.
Damage is seen after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The explosion flattened much of a port and damaged buildings across Beirut, sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. In addition to those who died, more than 3,000 other people were injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said. Hassan Ammar, AP
Fullscreen
This photo shows a general view of the scene of an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky.
This photo shows a general view of the scene of an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. Bilal Hussein, AP
Fullscreen
This is a still frame from a smartphone video of the explosion at the port in Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
This is a still frame from a smartphone video of the explosion at the port in Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Twitter
Fullscreen
This is a still frame from a smartphone video of the explosion at the port in Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
This is a still frame from a smartphone video of the explosion at the port in Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Twitter
Fullscreen
This is a still frame from a smartphone video of the explosion at the port in Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
This is a still frame from a smartphone video of the explosion at the port in Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Twitter
Fullscreen
Rescue workers help an injured man at the explosion scene. Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital.
Rescue workers help an injured man at the explosion scene. Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Hussein Malla, AP
Fullscreen
A Lebanese soldier directs an injured sailor to evacuate the explosion scene.
A Lebanese soldier directs an injured sailor to evacuate the explosion scene. Hussein Malla, AP
Fullscreen
People evacuate wounded after the massive explosion.
People evacuate wounded after the massive explosion. Hassan Ammar, AP
Fullscreen
Injured people stand after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
Injured people stand after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Hassan Ammar, AP
Fullscreen
A Lebanese soldier, right, checks injured men who sit inside an ambulance at the explosion scene.
A Lebanese soldier, right, checks injured men who sit inside an ambulance at the explosion scene. Hussein Malla, AP
Fullscreen
Civilians carry a victim at the explosion scene that hit the seaport, in Beirut Lebanon.
Civilians carry a victim at the explosion scene that hit the seaport, in Beirut Lebanon. Hussein Malla, AP
Fullscreen
The aftermath of a massive explosion is seen in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday.
The aftermath of a massive explosion is seen in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday. Hassan Ammar, AP
Fullscreen
People help a man who was wounded in a massive explosion.
People help a man who was wounded in a massive explosion. Hassan Ammar, AP
Fullscreen
Lebanese man helps an injured man who was wounded.
Lebanese man helps an injured man who was wounded. Hussein Malla, AP
Fullscreen
Two injured men lie on the ground, waiting for help at the explosion scene.
Two injured men lie on the ground, waiting for help at the explosion scene. Hussein Malla, AP
Fullscreen
Smoke rises from a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday.
Smoke rises from a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday. Hassan Ammar, AP
Fullscreen
Sailors evacuate their damaged ship which dock near the explosion scene that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital.
Sailors evacuate their damaged ship which dock near the explosion scene that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Hussein Malla, AP
Fullscreen
Windows of the Lebanese Government Palace are seen damaged after an explosion hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital.
Windows of the Lebanese Government Palace are seen damaged after an explosion hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Hussein Malla, AP
Fullscreen
People evacuate those wounded in a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday.
People evacuate those wounded in a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday. Hassan Ammar, AP
Fullscreen
Wounded people are evacuated.
Wounded people are evacuated. Hassan Ammar, AP
Fullscreen
Aftermath of a massive explosion is seen in in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris.
Aftermath of a massive explosion is seen in in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris. Hassan Ammar, AP
Fullscreen
An injured man is evacuated from the scene.
An injured man is evacuated from the scene. Hassan Ammar, AP
Fullscreen
Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris.
Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris. The Guardian
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell and other lawmakers are asking the federal government to immediately deploy humanitarian relief funds and support efforts to address the explosion in Beirut this week.

    The Dearborn Democrat joined U.S. Reps. Darin LaHood, R-Illinois, Charlie Crist, D-Florida, Garret Graves, R-Louisiana, and and Donna Shalala, D-Florida, in leading 84 bipartisan members of Congress in making the request through a letter Friday to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

    “We recognize that Lebanon was facing many difficult challenges before this tragedy occurred, including an economic crisis, heightened tensions with nonstate actors, political disputes, and the COVID-19 pandemic," the lawmakers wrote. "We understand the Lebanese government has placed the Lebanese Armed Forces in charge of the blast site, and we support the need for stability and peace at this difficult time."

    On Tuesday, 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate blew up, obliterating Beirut's main commercial hub and spreading death and wreckage for miles around.

    The explosion of the ammonium nitrate, after apparently being set off by a fire, was the biggest explosion in Lebanon’s history. The known death toll reached 154, including bodies recovered from the rubble Friday; more than 5,000 people were wounded. Billions of dollars in damage was caused across the city, where many are too impoverished by Lebanon’s financial crisis to rebuild.

    Dingell and her colleagues on Friday said the blast disrupted trade and depleted nearly 80% of Lebanon’s grain and wheat reserves. 

    They asked Pompeo to consider U.S. Agency for International Development funding and other humanitarian assistance, the International Disaster Assistance Fund or other funds from the Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance to help address the losses.

    “While we assess how best the United States can be a partner in supporting humanitarian assistance to the people of Lebanon and continue our longstanding history of providing assistance in complicated environments, we affirm our support for a stable, independent, democratic, and sovereign Lebanon,” the lawmakers said.

    They also noted the United States "has a strong presence in Lebanon, including in hospitals like the American University of Beirut Medical Center and the Lebanese American University Medical Center-Rizk Hospital, which are already working around the clock to treat those who were wounded by the blast. American universities in Lebanon have also suffered significant damage. We are confident that emergency assistance can be provided to the people of Lebanon while adhering to appropriate vetting standards, particularly by working through vetted and approved Non-Governmental Organizations."

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/08/07/dingell-other-congress-members-seek-aid-lebanon-amid-blast-recovery/3324343001/