Detroit — The Michigan Department of Transportation will close a number of lanes and ramps on Detroit-area freeways this weekend, but the biggest closure will affect eastbound Interstate 94 from Detroit's east side to south Macomb County.

That closure will stretch from Gratiot to the west to I-696 on the east, MDOT said. On and off ramps will also be closed.

The closure begins at 8 p.m. Friday and ends 5 a.m. Monday.

I-94 construction (Photo: MDOT)

MDOT recommends that motorists take Gratiot to I-696, then eastbound 696, over to I-94.

In Oakland County, only one lane of southbound Telegraph will be open at the Lodge Freeway/Northwestern Highway junction from 8 p.m. Friday through noon Sunday.

M-59 will be down to one lane from Opdyke to Crooks between 8 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday.

