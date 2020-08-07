Michigan recorded 762 new cases and no additional deaths from coronavirus Friday.

The state's overall case tally reached 86,191 and the death count hit 6,247, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

When probable cases are included, the death tally is 6,506 and cases total 94,656.

In the past seven days, the state added 60 deaths due to the virus.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended Michigan's state of emergency Friday through Sept. 4, as cases slowly increase from July.

Of those infected, the statewide fatality rate has dropped from 9.5% in June to 7.3% in August.

In Detroit, the state's hardest-hit city, the infection rate is near 1%, said Mayor Mike Duggan. The city added 39 cases and no deaths Friday for a total of 12,953 cases and 1,492 deaths from the novel virus.

Deaths and hospitalizations due to the virus remain relatively low statewide. Hospitals reported 694 COVID-19 inpatients Monday, including 229 in critical care and 243 on ventilators. The hospitals are at 70% capacity.

The intake is an increase from where things stood three weeks ago, when hospitals reported 439 COVID inpatients, 209 in critical care and 88 people on ventilators.

In long-term care facilities, 7,854 residents have confirmed cases, another 6,131 have recovered or are recovering. Since March, 2,024 residents and 22 staff members have died from the virus. Another 3,840 workers have confirmed cases as of Wednesday, according to state data.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says her office will be "ramping up efforts" to enforce requirements aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 inside long-term care facilities, including nursing homes.

More than 1,600 nursing home workers plan to strike starting Aug. 17 over "unfair labor practices during the pandemic," the Service Employees International Union Healthcare Michigan announced Friday. Workers from the facilities, most owned by for-profit companies Villa, Ciena, Charles or Dunn, demand the homes rightsize staffing ratios they say put residents at risk.

State corrections officials are also stepping up “mass testing” of prisoners and inmates at the Muskegon Correction Facility following an outbreak of 168 cases — potentially sourced by prison staffers.

Corrections records show 68 inmates across Michigan have died from COVID since April 1, spread out over several facilities. There have been more than 57,000 tests conducted statewide.

Michigan, once an epicenter for the virus, has dropped to No. 18 among the states when ranked for COVID-19 cases and ninth for deaths linked to the virus, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 60,000 people in Michigan have recovered from the virus, according to state data.

