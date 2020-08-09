The state of Michigan reported 514 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with two additional deaths.

Sunday's update brings the state's total number of cases to 87,403 and total number of deaths to 6,249.

The total number of deaths were reduced by one by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. According to the site, three deaths that were previously reported were corrected by local health jurisdictions.

"These cases may have been recorded as deceased in error or jurisdictions may have received additional information indicating previously reported deaths were determined to not be COVID-19 associated," the department posted online.

The state also added 9,323 probable cases and 270 probable deaths.

Last week, the state recorded almost 50 deaths related to the virus. Michigan's fatality rate dropped to 7.1% in August from 9.5% in June. The number of test that came back positive last week remained low around 3%.

As the month of July saw increases in cases of the virus, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended Michigan's state of emergency Friday through Sept. 4.

The state of emergency, which has been in place for almost half of the year, will allow Whitmer to keep her COVID-19 related powers intact that were set to expire on Tuesday.

According to the state's coronavirus site, 63,636 people have recovered from the virus.

In long-term care facilities, 7,854 residents have confirmed cases, another 6,131 have recovered or are recovering. Since March, 2,024 residents and 22 staff members have died from the virus. Another 3,840 workers have confirmed cases as of Wednesday, according to state data

Over 1,600 nursing home workers from 18 nursing homes are planning to strike "over unfair labor practices" during the pandemic starting Aug. 17.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/08/09/michigan-records-514-new-covid-19-cases-and-two-deaths/3330932001/