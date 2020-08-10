Time to hit the meteor shower. Or it will be early Wednesday morning.

The Perseid meteor shower will hit its peak in the pre-dawn hours Wednesday, according to NASA.

A meteorite of the swarm of meteorites Perseida illuminate at the sky above Salgotarjan, Hungary, early Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. The Perseid meteor shower occurs every year in August when the Earth passes through debris and dust of the Swift-Tuttle comet. (Photo: Peter Komka, AP)

One of the most prolific natural light shows of the year, the annual August meteor shower typically features as many as 100 shooting stars streaking across the sky per hour. This year, its meteors started zipping across the skies in late July.

Emily Clay, a blogger at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, said the view of 2020's meteor shower will be diminished by the moon phase, last quarter.

Visible meteors will be reduced from more than 60 per hour to 15-20 per hour, Clay said.

"But the Perseids are rich in bright meteors and fireballs, so it will still be worth going out in the early morning to catch some of nature’s fireworks," she said.

The best time to see the meteors is between 2 a.m. and dawn Wednesday, according to NASA. However, a few of the meteors should be visible after dark Tuesday.

NASA also will host a live broadcast of the meteor shower from a camera at the Marshall Space Flight Center on its Meteor Watch Facebook page starting at about 8 p.m. CDT Tuesday and through sunrise Wednesday.

The meteors are caused by debris left behind by the Comet Swift-Tuttle.

Clay explained all meteors associated with a particular shower have similar orbits and appear to come from the same place in the sky known as the radiant. Meteor showers take their name from the location of the radiant, she said, and the Perseid radiant is in the constellation Perseus.

