The state of Michigan will inspect the failed Midland area Edenville Dam after it said the dam’s owners, Boyce Hydro, failed to complete a comprehensive review of the structure’s safety.

The review by the state’s environmental and transportation departments will start this week to assess the structure on the Tobacco River side of the dam to determine if it is safe and stable, according to a statement by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and Michigan Department of Transportation.

The Edenville Dam was breached May 19 amid historic rains and after years of failed attempts to bring the infrastructure in line with federal and state regulations. The dam's failure led waters from the Tittabawassee River to surge downstream, where they overtopped the Sanford Dam and caused significant flooding throughout the Midland area.

Boyce Hydro filed preliminary engineering reports in June noting tension cracks, erosion and sloughing on the Tobacco River side of the dam.

But Grand Rapids U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney ordered Boyce Hydro to perform additional inspections of the Tobacco River portion of the dam after the state alleged the dam company was “slow-walking” inspections.

The July 24, 90-page report from an engineering firm hired by Boyce Hydro does touch on remaining issues with the Tobacco River portion of the dam but is inadequate to fully understand what threat, if any, remains to people downstream or what next steps are appropriate, according to the state.

“With Boyce in bankruptcy and unresponsive to both the court’s order and our inquiries, we are going forward with the needed engineering assessment,” Teresa Seidel, director of EGLE’s Water Resources Division, said in a statement.

The company, which declared bankruptcy July 31, noted in its report that it did not address the “safety and stability of the remaining portions of the Edenville Dam”; any issues that could threaten natural resources or the public; recommendations to fix the issues at the dam; or a timeframe in which to mitigate those issues.

“Additional analyses and information will need to be presented in a more comprehensive report and provided to EGLE under a separate cover in a timeframe agreed upon by Boyce Hydro and EGLE,” the report said.

The state, along with contractors from AECOM, will begin an assessment to determine the unaddressed questions this week as government officials bring more personnel onto the site. The review will be separate from a third party investigation of the failure and a review of the state’s dam safety program being undertaken by the Association of State Dam Safety Officials.

The Dam Safety Task Force also is working to identify dam safety problems in Michigan.

