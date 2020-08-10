Michigan recorded 557 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths related to the virus on Monday.

In total, the state has reported 87,960 cases of coronavirus and 6,257 deaths since the outbreak hit Michigan five months ago.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also reports a total of 9,346 probable cases and 269 probable deaths.

On Sunday, the state reported 514 new cases and two more deaths. However, the total number of coronavirus deaths in the state was reduced by one on Sunday, due to three previously reported deaths not being associated with the virus, the state health department said.

It is not new for the department to retract numbers of reported deaths. On Saturday, the the department removed 16 fatalities from its count, citing people being wrongly reported as deceased.

In Detroit, an area that was once a hotspot for the virus and was the hardest hit in the state, is now seeing an infection rate of 1%, according to Mayor Mike Duggan.

The city reported three new cases on Monday and no new deaths.

Though the number of daily cases of the has fallen from months ago, uncertainty still revolves around unemployment benefits, jobs, and plans for student learning in the 2020-21 school year.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged President Donald Trump on Sunday to "work together with Congress on a bipartisan recovery package that supports our states, families, frontline workers and small businesses."

"It’s time for the president to do the right thing, stop playing political games, and work with Congress on a recovery package that will help us fight this virus, protect working families, and send our kids, educators and support staff back to school safely," Whitmer said in a statement.

