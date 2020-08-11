The Federal Transit Administration has granted nearly $28 million for Michigan's bus-related infrastructure, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

That's about 6% of the current round of $464 million in federal grants being distributed to bus projects across the country.

The Michigan Department of Transportation was granted the lion's share of the money, nearly $21 million between three projects.

None of the five projects is based in Metro Detroit.

MDOT was granted $13.4 million to help build a new headquarters and transfer station for the Bay Area Transportation Authority, which operates in Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties. The Traverse City Housing Commission is building "workforce housing" nearby, and is collaborating with BATA on the headquarters.

MDOT was also granted $4.9 million to purchase vehicles for rural transit agencies across the state, and another $2.4 million for bus facility rehabilitation and expansion projects for four rural transit providers.

Battle Creek Transit in Cereal City was granted $5.3 million to replace old buses.

And the Capital Area Transportation Authority was granted $1.8 million to rehabilitate its bus terminal in downtown Lansing.

