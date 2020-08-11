Michigan recorded seven deaths and 796 cases from the novel coronavirus Tuesday.

The state's overall case tally reached 88,756 and the death count hit6,264, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

When probable cases are included, the death tally is 6,533 and cases total 98,213.

In the past seven days, the state added 48 deaths due to the virus.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended Michigan's state of emergency Friday through Sept. 4, as cases slowly increase from July.

Of those infected, the statewide fatality rate has dropped from 9.5% in June to 7.1% in August.

In Detroit, the state's hardest-hit city, the infection rate is near 1%, said Mayor Mike Duggan. The city has more than 13,000 cases and 1,493 deaths from the novel virus. The city hasn't added any additional deaths from the virus since Friday.

Over the weekend, the 16th annual Raft Off at Muscamoot Bay, Lake St. Clair, was held in spite of Whitmer's latest executive order prohibiting gatherings of over 250 people. Grosse Pointe parents also gathered on Sunday and rallied with their children for in-person schooling after the district decided on remote learning.

Buy Photo Shea Jones, a custodian with RNA Facilities Management, cleans the inside of a Renaissance high school classroom, which was being disinfected due to the coronavirus, April 2, 2020. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

The state's school superintendent Michael Rice stressed Tuesday that the Legislature must waive enrollment and attendance requirements as Michigan districts navigate a pandemic and varying instructional plans for students this fall.

In long term care facilities, 7,713 residents have confirmed cases of the virus while another 6,150 are recovering. As of Monday, 2,022 residents and 21 staff members have died from the virus. Another 3,831 staff members have also contracted it.

The pandemic had its largest recorded case spike on May 12, when the state recorded 1,600 new cases based on the date of onset. The largest amount of deaths was recorded on April 16 with 165 COVID fatalities, according to state data.

More than 63,600 people in Michigan have recovered from the virus, meaning they are 30 days out from their onset of illness, according to state data.

