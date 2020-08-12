Comments sections are important. Here's how we're improving ours at DetroitNews.com

The Detroit News

Changes are coming to DetroitNews.com!

Among these changes is a new system for commenting on articles and other content. After Aug. 12, our previous system using the Facebook comments plugin will be replaced by Coral.

Why are we making this change? The simple answer is we want a better experience for all of us in the comments section.

Coral was originally developed in collaboration with the New York Times, the Washington Post and Mozilla, and is now part of Vox Media. Its moderation system is built to be fast, easy to use and includes artificial intelligence to help prevent the worst behavior.

To be clear, this means anyone using language that is flagged as inappropriate will be told ahead of time and given a chance to make changes so it is not automatically hidden. When we moderate comments, Coral also will allow us to be clear about why a comment gets removed or a user gets suspended or banned. In this way, we can be more transparent with you while maintaining ongoing discussions.

Here’s what else you need to know about this change:

►What remains the same: You can still leave comments on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter posts shared directly on those social media platforms.

►What is different: Starting Aug. 12, you can comment on content on our website only if you are a paid subscriber via any of our digital or print plans, or for free if you register directly with Coral.

►How to leave a comment:

To see comments on an article when reading DetroitNews.com on desktop, click on the "View Comments" button on the bottom of articles.

When using a mobile web browser, scroll to the end of the story and click on "Share your thoughts” to open up the comments section of the article.

►What does Coral offer:

Mute voices you no longer wish to hear

Manage your privacy

Download your comment history

Share discussions

Sort comments by most replied/liked/newest

See new comment alerts instantly

Identify journalists in the conversation

Receive notifications when a journalist interacts with you

We know this will be a big change for our site, but we also believe it will be a beneficial one that helps us encourage a robust, engaging and thoughtful debate on the important issues facing Michigan. We’re always open to feedback. Email us at comments@detroitnews.com to let us know what you think about the comments system and the new website.

For more information on Coral, check out coralproject.net.

Here is a link to our comments policy.