Man, child, 6, injured in paraglider crash with power lines in St. Clair Co.

Casco Township — A 69-year-old man and 6-year-old child were injured Tuesday when a paraglider crashed into power lines, officials said.

St. Clair County Sheriff Tim Donnellon said in a statement Wednesday the crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Palms near Springborn The scene is about 42 miles northeast of Detroit.

According to authorities, a 69-year-old Clay Township man flying the paraglider had taken off from a residence in the area with a 6-year-old passenger. The paraglider failed to gain altitude fast enough, struck high-tension power lines and plummeted to the ground, officials said.

The man and child were both taken to a hospital with undetermined injuries.

Donnellon said his office notified the National Transportation Safety Board of the incident and the federal agency will investigate.

