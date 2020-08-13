Ex-teacher gets 10-15 years for sex with student in Gaylord

Gaylord — A former Christian school teacher was sentenced this week to 10-15 years in prison for having a sexual relationship with a student, Michigan State Police said.

An Otsego County circuit judge handed down the sentence to David Wayne Beckner, of Morgantown, W. Va., Tuesday. Beckner pleaded guilty March 2 to three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a student.

After turning himself into police, Beckner was charged in June 2019 with seven counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and a count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Authorities said he had a sexual relationship with a female student at Grace Baptist Church and School in 2006 while he was a teacher there. At the time, the girl was 16 or 17.

Beckner worked at the school from September 2004 until June 2007 and then moved out of state, officials said.

