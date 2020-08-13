Harbor Springs man accused of dragging state trooper with vehicle

A Michigan State Police trooper is recovering after he was dragged by a vehicle through a Mackinac Bridge toll booth Wednesday, officials said.

A 47-year-old Harbor Springs man is awaiting charges in Mackinac County Jail.

Authorities first encountered the driver at about 7:30 p.m. in Alger County, they said. Sheriff's deputies pursued a white Chevrolet Tahoe with an Iowa license plate. Deputies terminated the chase and issued a be-on-the-look-out bulletin for area police agencies.

Sometime later, the suspect vehicle arrived at the parking lot of the Michigan State Police's St. Ignace Post, officials said. A sergeant with the post tried to contact the driver, but he fled at a high speed. The sergeant gave chase and caught up with the vehicle at the Mackinac Bridge toll booth.

Police said the sergeant blocked the vehicle with his patrol vehicle. He ordered the driver to turn off the vehicle, but he refused. The sergeant reached into the vehicle to turn the engine off, but the driver put the vehicle in reverse gear, dragging the sergeant and striking two other vehicles.

The vehicle sped through the toll gate and fled south on Interstate 75, officials said.

Several police agencies joined the pursuit of the vehicle, but the driver eluded officers in Petoskey. Officers with the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Police Department found the vehicle abandoned on Resort Pike Road near Sheridan Road in Resort Township in Emmet County, according to authorities.

Police searched the area with canine units and Michigan State Police and U.S. Coast Guard helicopters. Investigators were able to develop leads on the driver's identity and located and arrested him 6:30 a.m. Thursday at a Harbor Springs condominium, they said.

Officials also said the Michigan State Police sergeant was treated at a Petoskey hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He was released and is expected to recover fully.

