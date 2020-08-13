Michigan adds 16 deaths, tops 90,000 cases due to COVID-19

Michigan recorded 16 deaths and 1,121 cases from the novel coronavirus Thursday, the highest-single day case total since May.

The Thursday deaths include nine that were identified later during a records review, according to the state.

The state's overall case tally reached 90,392 and the death count hit 6,289, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

When probable cases are included, the death tally is 6,555 and cases total 99,856.

The pandemic had its largest recorded case spike on May 12, when the state recorded 1,600 new cases based on the date of onset. The largest number of deaths was recorded on April 16 with 165 COVID-19 fatalities.

In the past seven days, the state added 45 deaths due to the virus.

Of those infected, the statewide fatality rate has dropped from 9.5% in June to 7.0% in August.

In Detroit, the state's hardest-hit city, the infection rate is near 1%, said Mayor Mike Duggan. The city added 60 cases and two deaths from the virus Thursday. The city has 13,139 cases and 1,496 deaths from the novel virus.

In long-term care facilities, 7,713 residents have confirmed cases of the virus while another 6,150 are recovering. As of Monday, 2,022 residents and 21 staff members have died from the virus. Another 3,831 staff members have also contracted it.

More than 63,600 people in Michigan have recovered from the virus, meaning they are 30 days out from their onset of illness, according to state data.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_