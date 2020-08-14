2 bodies found in Alpena Twp. building following fire

Alpena Township — Michigan State Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found after a fire in a building, officials said.

Firefighters and state police were called at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday for a fire in a structure at 6904 Long Lake Road near U.S. 23 North in the township, they said. The location is about 257 miles north of Detroit.

Authorities found the building fully engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found two bodies in the debris.

Officials said the bodies were sent to Grand Rapids for autopsies and they will release the identities of the victims once they are confirmed.

