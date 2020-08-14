Sarnia mayor on Float Down: 'They can literally kill someone else by not staying home'

Despite having thousands of participants each year, authorities will have "no tolerance" Sunday if Michigan residents cross the closed border during the Port Huron Float Down, they said.

The annual event on the St. Clair River remains an unsanctioned marine event that "poses risks to participants and other users of the waterways" during a 7.5-mile course, the U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards said in a joint statement.

Aside from the risks, the U.S./Canadian border remains closed until Sept. 21, officials announced Friday.

The fast-moving current, large crowd, lack of lifejackets, alcohol consumption and limited rescue resources can result in serious injuries or fatalities that could be avoided, authorities say.

Law enforcement will be on both sides of the border to patrol and ensure compliance with the restriction.

People floating down the river in any form of watercraft who cross the closed border will be given a $750,000 fine and/or imprisonment of up to six months, said Sgt. Penny Hermann of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

"We continue to encourage members of the public to comply with all recommendations from public health experts to help stop the spread of COVID-19," Hermann said in a statement. "Canadian and U.S. law enforcement partners have a positive history of collaborating to keep our border secure. This has been extremely beneficial for both countries and has gone a long way in protecting citizens on both sides of the border."

Sarnia, Ontario Mayor Michael Bradley fears large crowds of Michigan residents will drift from the lake into the city's downtown as they have in past years.

"I wish they had the decency and integrity not to do this during COVID," he told The Detroit News Friday. "In 2016, when we had 1,500 Americans showed up, we were extremely tolerant. There were many people with no identification at all. We took care of them all and returned them using Sarnia transit back across the river on our dollar."

Bradley said there will be "no tolerance this year" and will require any Americans who surface on their shore to quarantine in isolation for 14 days.

"I don’t think they understand this is a sovereign country," he said. "Michigan has triple the deaths from COVID-19 compared to Sarnia. We have about 3,800 deaths to date for 14 million people. We're doing everything we can to prevent this spread. We have cut every other event with no large gatherings of more than 100 people.

"They can literally kill someone else by not staying home. It's just wrong," he said.

Water temperatures during recent float downs averaged near 60 degrees, which could lead to hypothermia and degrades a person's ability to swim, the guards said.

In 2014, a 19-year-old experienced swimmer drowned during the event. The U.S. Coast Guard, local, state, federal partners and the Canadian Coast Guard held a search and rescue mission that was eventually suspended after 21 searches lasting more than 36 hours, officials said in a joint statement.

In 2016, high winds and a heavy downpour led to 1,500 participants requiring assistance when they landed on the Canadian shoreline at Sarnia and Corunna, leaving them stranded. Some had injuries and were suffering from hypothermia, officials said.

Participating could be dangerous for adults, but especially for minors. They are encouraging people do not take part in the event, but if they chose to do so, they are requiring lifejackets at all times, waterproof bags for personal items and identification, filing a "float plan" with someone not participating in the event they are lost, encourage people to stay close to the shoreline and never float alone.

"We – as other first responders – cannot be everywhere," the coast guards said. "We rely on family members and all users of the marine environment to look out for one another, take care of themselves, wear life jackets and not drink alcohol while on the water to improve the likelihood that they return home safely."

Law enforcement agencies who will monitor the Float Down include Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Canadian Border Services Agency, Ontario Provincial Police, Canadian and U.S. Coast Guard, Sarnia Police Service and the U.S. Border Patrol.

They will be utilizing technology and surveilling to ensure people are in compliance with the non-essential travel restriction. They are also encouraging anyone on the water to wear a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

