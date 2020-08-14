Lawmakers, Whitmer reach education deal finalizing guidelines

Lansing — The GOP-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reached a deal on a package of bills that finalize the guidelines and rules school districts must observe as students begin classes in the coming weeks.

A one-page outline of the plan reviewed by The Detroit News indicates the package establishes "parameters" to ensure teachers regularly "interface" with students. Noncompliance will disqualify a school for state funding.

The package encourages districts to prioritize in classroom instruction for kindergarten through fifth-grade students when safe, an apparent compromise that seems to address concerns from school groups concerned about an early draft of the legislation that would have mandated in-person instruction for K-5.

When in-person instruction starts, schools will be required to administer benchmark assessments to determine which students need more help.

The deal also requires school districts to consult with their local health departments to develop district-specific plans.

The agreed-upon legislation was not immediately available Friday night. Instead, the one-page summary of the legislation gave a brief overview of the plan.

The package is expected to build upon Whitmer's June 30 executive order, addressing some areas that weren't detailed there, such as what counts as attendance and how to conduct student counts, which determine funding distributions for school districts.

Whitmer released a joint statement with the majority and minority leaders late Friday that simply said: "Today, we reached a bipartisan deal that will give students, parents, educators and support staff much needed support, flexibility, and certainty as we approach the new school year. They deserve peace of mind about what the next few months will hold in store, and this legislation will provide it."

The agreement between the Legislature and Whitmer is expected to be approved during a rare Saturday Senate session and on Monday in the House.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, said the agreement gives families "safe options, schools clear directions and local communities control."

State Rep. Pamela Hornberger, R-Chesterfield Township, said the plan gives schools the freedom to choose whether to conduct hybrid instruction, solely online or in-person in consultation with local health departments.

The plan also requires school boards to re-evaluate the school districts' learning plans on a monthly basis through the 2020-21 school year.

"This plan accomplishes my two priorities: keeping kids safe and continuing to advance their education no matter the mode of instruction," said Hornberger, chairwoman for the House education committee. "I’m pleased we were able to come to this solution with the governor.”

Across the state, most plans fall into three categories:

•100% online learning at home

•Two options: 100% face-to-face learning in school and 100% online learning available for all grades, K-12

•Limited in-person lessons and virtual learning for younger students K-8 and 100% online for high school students

School plans reviewed by The News have relied on Whitmer’s Safe Start Plan, which grades the threat of the virus to regions of Michigan from phases 1-6, with the first phase being "uncontrolled growth" and the last being "post-pandemic." Districts indicate online learning for phases 1-3 and transition to in-person learning beginning with Phase 4.

The governor's return-to-learn plan allows each of the state's 544 traditional school districts and nearly 300 public school academies to develop, get approval for and have in place by Monday their own plans.

Those plans must fall within guidance the governor issued in late June that differs depending on which phase of the Safe Start Plan a certain region is in.

Currently, much of the state is in Phase 4, or "improving," with the exceptions of the Upper Peninsula and 17 counties in northern Michigan, which are in Phase 5, or "containing."

The Legislature’s initial plan would establish "electronic learning days" that would be exempt from a funding requirement that schools have 75% attendance and would establish "extended continuity of learning" plans.

