Man pleads guilty in attack on Flint Twp. Macy's manager

The Detroit News

A man charged with attacking a Macy's store manager in Flint Township two months ago has pleaded guilty.

Damire Palmer, 18, of Mount Morris Township entered the plea Wednesday to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

Palmer could be given up to 80 months in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 4 in Genesee County Circuit Court, Leyton said. He added: "The victim of the assault supports the resolution of this case and has expressed a strong desire to the Prosecutors office that he did not and does not want to testify in court had it gone to trial."

In surveillance video of the June 15 incident obtained from Macy’s by Flint Township Police, Palmer approaches and sucker-punches the manager in the head from behind, knocking him to the floor, according to authorities.

The video shows Palmer continuing to strike the manager while the employee is on the floor. Palmer then exits the store with another man.

Public comments on social media suggested the store manager made a racial slur before the attack, but Leyton has said police failed to uncover evidence of provocation or racial comments.

“This was an unprovoked attack on a Macy’s employee,” Leyton said June 26 when announcing the charge against Palmer. “This behavior, as seen on the video, is unacceptable, it is criminal and it cannot be allowed.

Video of the attack drew remarks from President Trump suggesting the employee was attacked because of his race and asking "Where are the protesters?" as demonstrators nationwide continued holding protests over the death of George Floyd after a police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest May 25.