Michigan reaches 6,300 deaths from COVID-19; 91,140 cases

Michigan recorded 11 deaths and 748 cases from the novel coronavirus Friday.

The state's overall case tally reached 91,140 and the death count hit 6,300, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

When probable cases are included, the death tally is 6,566 and cases total 100,734.

In the past seven days, the state added 56 deaths due to the virus.

Of those infected, the statewide fatality rate has dropped from 9.5% in June to 6.9% in August. Since the beginning of August, the percentage has fallen from 7.5%.

In Detroit, the state's hardest-hit city, the infection rate is near 1%, said Mayor Mike Duggan. The city added 34 cases and no deaths from the virus Friday. The city has 13,173 cases and 1,496 deaths from the novel virus.

For the second week straight, Michigan officials touted a plateau in new coronavirus cases, noting the trend extends to Detroit, which is experiencing a lower incidence than the surrounding suburbs.

The Detroit region — which includes Wayne County and eight surrounding counties — is at 50 cases per million persons per day with a positivity rate of 4.1%, Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun said during a Friday press conference.

More than 39,000 tests were completed in the state Thursday, nearly 1,400 returned positive, the state recorded. The state peaked on March 15, with 65% of tests returning positive.

But the city's rate is much lower at 26 cases per million people per day and a positivity rate of 2.6%. The state has said manageable rates that could influence reopening decisions rest at about 20 cases per million people and a positivity rate of about 3%.

By contrast, more affluent Macomb County has the highest rate in the region with 82 cases per million people per day and a positivity rate of 7.4%, Khaldun said.

In long-term care facilities, 8,023 residents have confirmed cases of the virus while another 6,172 are recovering. As of Thursday, 2,090 residents and 21 staff members have died from the virus. Another 4,135 staff members have also contracted it.

This week, 70 residents have died from the virus and 304 workers have contracted it.

The ongoing pandemic has led to the extended closure of the U.S. and Canadian border through Sept. 4. Canadian officials also fear Michigan residents will attempt to cross the border illegally during the annual Port Huron Float Down planned for Sunday.

Authorities say they'll have "no tolerance" during the weekend and people who do cross the border could face a $750,000 fine and possible isolation with a 14-day quarantine.

More than 63,600 people in Michigan have recovered from the virus, meaning they are 30 days out from their onset of illness, according to state data.

