MSU tells students from high-risk states to quarantine for 14 days

Michigan State University tightened its rules Friday for students returning to campus from states and countries with high levels of COVID-19 infections, requiring them to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving in East Lansing or surrounding communities.

The university said it took the action after meeting Friday with officials from the Ingham County Health Department.

"Effective immediately, if you are traveling to East Lansing or surrounding communities from a U.S. state that has a risk level of 'active or imminent outbreak' as defined by the COVID Act Now risk map, and have stayed there for at least 24 hours, it is required that you self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival," the school said in an email to students.

"This means you must stay at your off-campus residence or residence hall for at least 14 days, leaving only to obtain medical care or meals, practicing physical distancing and monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19."

The states in that category are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The university said the same restrictions apply to international students traveling from countries with a red or orange risk level.

MSU said its Residential and Hospitality Services department would provide additional information for students living in campus housing.

Earlier this month, university President Samuel Stanley urged students to stay at home for fall semester if they can as COVID-19 cases continue to spread.

"If you can live safely and study successfully at home, we encourage you to consider that option for the fall semester," Stanley wrote in an email sent to students Aug. 3. "The vast majority of first-year students this fall will have course schedules that are completely online. Living away from campus may be the best choice for you and your family, particularly if you have family members at higher health risk."

Classes at MSU resume Aug. 31.