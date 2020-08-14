Whitmer: Michigan handing out 4M free masks to poor, seniors, schools

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday the availability of 4 million free masks to Michigan's low-income residents, seniors and schools through a partnership with the Ford Motor Co. and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The MI Mask Aid project is an effort with the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities to help those most susceptible to the virus. Whitmer noted during the press conference that the masks have a Ford symbol on them.

"Vulnerable populations may have difficulties buying masks and our schools need face coverings to keep students, staff and community members safe," Whitmer said.

Masks are available by calling 888-535-6136.

Whitmer was joined by Ford CEO Jim Hackett, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun a day after the state announced a large uptick in confirmed cases. The 1,121 new cases announced Thursday came as the state tallied a record number of COVID-19 tests of 40,441.

Despite the one-day spike, Whitmer noted that the state's numbers continued to plateau this week but urged residents to continue to be vigilant to keep numbers low and clear the way for school reopenings.

"Youth will not protect you from this virus," Whitmer said Friday. "Your political affiliation will not protect you from this virus. And this virus will not go away just because we’re tired of dealing with it.”

The state also recorded 16 new deaths Thursday, nine of which occurred prior to Thursday but were only just confirmed through a records review.

The state's overall case tally reached 90,392 and the death count hit 6,289.

More than 63,600 people in Michigan are considered recovered from the virus because they are still alive 30 days after contracting the illness.

