Lapeer preteen facing charges after joyride in parents' car

A Lapeer preteen is facing formal criminal charges after a joyride in his parent's car ended with a traffic stop 25-miles away, authorities said.

The parents called 911 early Saturday, around 3:36 a.m., reporting their runaway child had stolen the vehicle from a residence on Bronson Lake Road in Lapeer.

The 12-year-old was at the home during the evening and early morning hours and parents said there were no recent issues besides prohibiting social media and electronic devices at night.

The parents were awoken by a noise and saw their 2003 Chevy Express 1500 series van departing the premises. In their own vehicle, the parents followed the van attempting to stop it, but were unsuccessful.

At 5:13 a.m. the Sanilac County Sheriff's Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the van within the town of Marlette, approximately 25 miles northeast from the residence.

The 12-year-old was the only one in the car and was not injured.

"The van did have damage from striking an unknown object, but drivable," Lapeer deputies said.

"Arrangements for the juvenile were established until this case is presented to the Lapeer County Prosecutor’s Office for formal criminal charges within the near future."

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_