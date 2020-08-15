Proud Boys, Antifa clash in downtown Kalamazoo

Staff and wire reports

Members of the far-right Proud Boys group and counter-protesters clashed Saturday afternoon at Arcadia Creek Festival Place in downtown Kalamazoo, resulting in arrests, police said.

Assistant Chief Vernon Coakley of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said a few people were arrested, but didn’t know exactly how many.

“A fight occurred, people were fighting, and that’s when we stepped in,” Coakley said.

The Proud Boys had planned a rally and counter-protesters, including the anti-fascist group Antifa, staged their own event in the area at the same time, according to local media reports.

At about 2 p.m. Saturday, members of the Proud Boys marched past Antifa members armed with assault weapons. Fighting erupted with combatants wielding sticks and batons and throwing things.

The Proud Boys released a chemical irritant, dispersing the counter-protesters, and continued marching down Michigan Avenue to Bronson Park, where they were confronted by more counter-protesters.

Some fist fights occurred before police arrived and ordered the crowds to leave. A reporter for MLive.com, who was detained by police while recording live on Facebook, reported that some of the Proud Boys also used pepper spray on people.

The male-only Proud Boys has been called an extremist group by the Anti-Defamation League and described as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. The Proud Boys dispute those descriptions.

“The Proud Boys, they not only have hatred for Jewish people and Muslim people, but they’re also very hateful of anybody who doesn’t look like them or act like them,” said the Rev. Nathan Dannison, pastor of the First Congregational Church, which hosted a vigil by counter-protesters.

After the confrontation, members of the Proud Boys went to a nearby garage where their cars were parked and left the area.

Kalamazoo City Police gave an order to clear the area and began making multiple arrests of people who refused to leave. Police also used chemical irritants to move counter-protesters out of the area.

Kalamazoo Police were joined by Portage Police and Michigan State Police to push the crowd back down Michigan Avenue to Arcadia Creek Festival Place. The crowd eventually dispersed on their own without further incident.

