Berkley woman killed in jet ski crash on Michigan's Clear Lake

A 35-year-old woman from Berkley died Saturday on Clear Lake in Foster Township, when a jet ski she operated hit a dock, state police said.

A passenger sustained minor injuries in the crash on the northern Michigan lake.

MSP did not identify either victim. They said they are investigating, and alcohol may have been a factor.

Troopers were dispatched to the lake at 5:06 p.m. for a report of a crash involving watercraft, police said. The operator of the jet ski lost control before striking the dock, they said.

Attempts were made on the scene to save the life of the operator, police said.

Michigan State Police were assisted by the Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office, the state Department of Natural Resources and emergency medical personnel.