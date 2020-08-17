Huron County Sheriff's deputy charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure

A Huron County Sheriff's deputy has been charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure involving incidents July 26-27 in Port Austin, according to the Michigan Attorney General.

Patrick O’Brienwas off duty at the time of the alleged incidents and has since been placed on administrative leave. He is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent exposure, a two-year high court misdemeanor following an investigation by Michigan State Police and a review by the Attorney General's Office.

The charges stem from incidents when O'Brien allegedly exposed himself multiple times and masturbated through a window of his home visible to the public, exposing himself to a Port Austin female, according to the Attorney General's Office.

The case was first sent to the Huron County prosecutor, according to a statement by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office, but he recused himself due to a conflict of interest.

O'Brien was arraigned Aug. 13 in 73B District Court in Huron County. He is expected to appear in court for a probable cause hearing on Sept. 3. His preliminary exam is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 11. If convicted of the charges, O’Brien faces up to two years in prison.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office on Monday directed inquiries about the incident to the Attorney General’s Office.

“Police officers are expected to know the rules, and we cannot turn a blind eye to those who choose neglect their duties and violate the very laws they are meant to enforce,” said Nessel in a statement.