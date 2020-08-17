Michigan reports one death, 465 new COVID-19 cases

Michigan added 465 new cases of coronavirus and one death on Monday.

This brings the state's total COVID-19 cases to 93,185 and deaths to 6,325.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also reported 9,539 probable cases of the virus and 268 probable deaths.

The lower daily count of the virus is in stark contrast to the previous week's daily tallies, when the number of cases trended upward to an average of 700.

Last week, the state added 75 deaths due to the virus, while the daily tally of new cases hit a three-month high of more than 1,100 Thursday, followed by 748 cases Friday and more than 1,000 new cases Saturday, before dropping to 565 new cases Sunday.

The state attributed the high number of daily cases to larger than usual test returns.

On Thursday, the last day the state reported testing numbers, Michigan gave diagnostic tests to 29,872 people and 1,081 tested positive for the virus, giving the state a 3.62% rate.

More than 67,700 people in Michigan have recovered from the virus, meaning they are 30 days out from their onset of illness, according to state data.