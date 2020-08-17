Sheriff: Speed, drugs, alcohol likely factored into fatal Bay County boat crash

A woman died Sunday night when a boat she was on crashed into a railroad bridge over the Saginaw River in Bay County, and police believe "speed, alcohol or drugs" played a role, the sheriff said.

Sheriff Troy Cunningham said the fatal boat crash took place about 9:50 p.m. on the Saginaw River at a Lake State Railway bridge.

The crash was reported by one of the four people on board, Cunningham said.

When authorities arrived, the victim, who was in her mid-20s, was found in the cuddy cabin of the boat, Cunningham said.

Two other passengers, a man and a woman, escaped the boat and were found on the bridge with minor injuries. The man police believe owns the boat surfaced about two hours after the crash and was taken to the hospital.

Cunningham said authorities believe that "speed, drugs and alcohol were a factor" in the crash, based on statements from passengers. The person who was driving will likely face charges, he said.

"Nothing's been done yet, but we know the victim could not have been the driver," Cunningham said.