1K pounds of marijuana seized from truck at Blue Water Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Monday seized more than a half-ton of marijuana in a commercial truck at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, officials said.

The truck, which had an Ontario plate, "had manifested it was carrying office furniture destined to locations in Michigan," investigators said in a statement.

During an exam, customs officers found more than 1,114 pounds of marijuana "in vacuum sealed packages concealed in cardboard boxes and loaded onto wooden pallets within the truck," according to the release.

The haul comes as the CBP Detroit Field Office, which covers all ports of entry in Michigan, has seen a spike in narcotics seized since travel restrictions were enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

Since March, CBP Field Operations has seized more than 4,400 pounds of marijuana at ports of entry across the state.

“Even during a pandemic, traffickers continue to attempt to exploit our borders and will stop at nothing to try and introduce illicit drugs into our communities,” said port director Michael Fox, who oversees operations at the Port Huron Area Port of Entry. “Our officers remain steadfast in their commitment to protecting our borders from all types of criminal activity.”