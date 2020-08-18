Lapeer Co. deputies, ATF recover 22 weapons stolen from gun shop

A Michigan man is facing federal charges in connection with the theft of more than two dozen weapons from a Lapeer County gun store last week, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

The man is in custody awaiting charges to be filed, officials said.

Deputies were called in the early morning Friday to Bowman's Outdoor Sports located on Van Dyke near East Burnside in Brown City to respond to an alarm.

They found the store had been broken into and more than 24 firearms had been taken before the thieves fled, according authorities.

After conducting an investigation, detectives believe three men broke into the store, took the weapons and drove away in a light-colored Chevrolet Cruze.

Police were able to locate a similar vehicle in Saginaw. Lapeer County sheriff's deputies and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a search warrant in Saginaw and recovered 22 of the weapons stolen from Bowman's, officials said.

They also found burglary tools and clothing seen in footage taken by the store's security cameras. In addition, authorities recovered a weapon that had been taken months ago from a supermarket in Marlette in Sanilac County.

Deputies and the ATF continue to investigate the Bowman's break-in and ask anyone with information about the incident or the suspects to call Detective Sgt. Robert Wells of the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office at (810) 656-1016.

