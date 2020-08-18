Michigan adds 15 deaths, 477 cases due to COVID-19

Michigan recorded 15 deaths and 477 cases from the novel coronavirus Tuesday.

Of the deaths, seven were identified during a delayed records review, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The state's overall case tally reached 93,662 and the death count hit 6,340, according to the state.

When probable cases are included, the death tally is 6,608 and cases total 103,402, according to MDHHS.

In the past seven days, the state added 76 deaths due to the virus. The cases had been increasing from an average of 700 cases added each day over the last week until Sunday and Monday's dip to 400 cases.

Of those infected, the statewide fatality rate has dropped from 9.5% in June to 6.8% as of Tuesday.

In Detroit, the state's hardest-hit city, cases have reached 13,290 confirmed cases and 1,500 deaths.

Nearly 20,000 tests were completed Monday in the state and less than 1,000 returned positive, the state recorded. In comparison, more than 30,000 tests have been completed each day for the past week with a 4% infection rate. The state peaked on March 15, with 65% of tests returning positive.

The decrease can likely be attributed to the decline in infections from long-term care facilities. As of Sunday, 8,040 residents have confirmed cases of the virus while another 6,170 are recovering. More than 2,080 residents and 21 staff members have died from the virus. Another 4,156 staff members have contracted it.

In the last week, 17 residents and 21 staff members contracted the virus. In the weeks prior, more than 70 residents died from the virus and 300 workers contracted it each week.

The ongoing pandemic has led to the extended closure of the U.S. and Canadian border through Sept. 4.

As concerns persist about students having in-person classes during the pandemic, the Michigan House voted Monday to send bills that allow school districts to decide whether to reopen classrooms to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The bills require districts to reconfirm whether they will use in-person instruction, virtual learning or some combination every 30 days.

More than 67,700 people in Michigan have recovered from the virus, meaning they are 30 days out from their onset of illness, according to state data.

