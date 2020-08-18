Michigan teen accused of firing gun, pointing it at drivers

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly firing a weapon randomly and pointing it at motorists as he walked down a Michigan village's road Monday, state police said.

State police troopers were called about 2:40 p.m. Monday to respond to a report of a man walking and firing a gun in the village of LeRoy in Osceola County. The village is about 200 miles northwest of Detroit, north of Reed City and south of Cadillac.

Dispatchers received numerous calls about an armed man in the area, firing a weapon and pointing it at people driving by him as he walked down a road, officials said.

Troopers located the suspect and arrested him without incident. They identified him as a 15-year-old from LeRoy. A preliminary investigation determined the teen has a mental health condition and had stolen the gun from a family member, according to authorities.

The boy is being held at the county's juvenile detention facility while awaiting charges.

