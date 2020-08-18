Whitmer applies for Trump's extra jobless aid, doesn't add $100

The Whitmer administration applied Tuesday for an additional federal unemployment payment of $300 per person but rejected a Trump administration option to offer a $100 per person state match.

Michigan will not add another $100 to the supplemental payment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for wages lost because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the existing $362-per-person state unemployment payment from Michigan's Unemployment Trust Fund will be considered to constitute the required 25%, or $100, match for an average total of $662 per person.

The extra $300 federal payment will benefit about 910,000 eligible residents, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office.

In early August, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that would replace the extra $600 federal unemployment payment authorized under a prior coronavirus stimulus package with the $300 payment and a $100 match from states. The state said Tuesday it was authorized to pull that $100 from the $362 it would otherwise pay claimants form the Unemployment Trust Fund.

If Michigan were to attempt to pay the $100 match with any other funding, the state would not have "enough uncommitted Coronavirus Relief funds to pay even a single week," Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown said.

"The 'cost sharing' option provided by the White House has a cost to Michigan of $90-100 million per week," Brown said. "The president’s order forbids states from using the UI Trust Fund to pay these benefits, which means that the state would have to find hundreds of millions of dollars and exacerbate a large budget shortfall."

People eligible for the federal payment starting Aug. 1 will be paid retroactively, with no clear end date for the extra federal funding.

"This program will provide some much needed support for families that are struggling to put food on the table or pay their bills, but it’s a short term band aid that falls short of what’s needed,” Whitmer said in a Tuesday statement.

“A robust Congressional recovery package that meets the scale of this crisis is what’s needed to help individuals who have lost work as a result of the pandemic get through this unprecedented time," she said.

Until the state receives a response from FEMA, "Michigan workers are advised to continue their bi-weekly certifications as they normally would and do not need to contact the UIA or make changes to their MiWAM account to receive these additional funds," said Steve Gray, director for the Unemployment Insurance Agency.

FEMA already has approved Arizona, Iowa, Louisiana, New Mexico, Colorado, Missouri and Utah to receive the extra compensation.

