Michigan State University to conduct fall classes online

Michigan State University will conduct classes online only for undergraduates amid the pandemic, President Samuel Stanley announced Tuesday, two weeks before fall classes are to start.

Graduate programs are exempt with details to follow.

"Given the current status of the virus in our country — particularly what we are seeing at other institutions as they re-populate their campus communities — it has become evident to me that, despite our best efforts and strong planning, it is unlikely we can prevent widespread transmission of COVID-19 between students if our undergraduates return to campus," Stanley wrote in an online and emailed letter.

"So, effective immediately, we are asking undergraduate students who planned to live in our residence halls this fall to stay home and continue their education with MSU remotely. While a vast majority of our classes already were offered in remote formats, we will work the next two weeks to transition those that were in-person or hybrid to remote formats."

The announcement comes two weeks after Stanley encouraged students to stay at home for the fall semester, if possible, as COVID-19 cases continue to spread.