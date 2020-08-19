Authorities seek pilot who flew under Mackinac Bridge in June

A pilot who tried to make like Top Gun could land in hot water for flying under Michigan's most famous bridge.

Investigators with the U.S. Coast Guard and Michigan State Police are looking for a pilot who flew a plane under the Mackinac Bridge in June, officials said Wednesday. They are asking the public for help to find the culprit in the cockpit.

Officials said the fugitive flying ace zoomed under the Mighty Mac at about 2:50 p.m. June 28.

"This was extremely reckless behavior on the part of the pilot, and it imperiled the safety of everyone on the bridge that day,” said state police Det. Sgt. Gary Demers. “We hope that someone can come forward with information to help us make sure it doesn't happen again."

Demers said since many were traveling ahead of the Independence Day holiday, hundreds of cars were on the bridge at the time of the stunt.

The crew of a small Coast Guard boat recorded the incident from a distance, but Demers said investigators are looking for clear photos, video or other information that might help them identify the aircraft.

Because the Coast Guard has authority over bridges spanning navigable waterways, it is investigating the incident along with the state police, according to Josh Packer, a special agent with the Coast Guard's Sault Ste. Marie Sector.

Anyone with information about the incident should leave tips with the Coast Guard Investigative Service’s TIPS app, available free on Apple’s app store for iPhones and iPads, as well as on Google Play for Android devices. Tips also can be left at https://www.p3tips.com/878. In addition, people can call the Michigan State Police at (906) 643-7582.

