Here's how Flint families will get paid in water crisis settlement

The process of distributing $600 million to more than 33,000 Flint water victims will likely take months to complete and it's unlikely the money for the settlement will be available until the beginning of 2021.

The settlement will encompass all Flint children who were under the age of 18 at the time of the water switch in April 2014 as well as adults who were personally injured by lead contamination or Legionnaires' Disease or whose property was damaged.

Some businesses also will be able to seek compensation for lost money, according to the preliminary settlement.

Payouts will be made based on a formula that directs more money to those who can prove greater injury.

Plaintiff's lawyers in the case said they would "strongly recommend" that Flint residents accept the settlement but "nobody will be forced to participate in this compensation." The distribution process likely will begin within 45 days or soon after the settlement has been finalized, said Michael Pitt, interim class counsel for the plaintiffs.

"The claims process that will be developed, that's in the works, will be made available without any discrimination, no favoritism and it will feature an opt out opportunity," Pitt said.

"This means that if the compensation plan is not a good fit for any member of the Flint community, they can exclude themselves from the compensation plan. They can pursue other options against the state," he said.

People interested in filing a claim can do so by calling 866-536-0717, texting "Flint" to 47177 or visiting www.flintwaterjustice.com. As details for filing a claim become available, they will also be listed at www.flintsettlementfacts.org.

"As many of us know in litigation, especially civil litigation, we can’t do divine justice," said Ted Leopold, co-lead class counsel. "We can’t go back many years ago and make sure this didn’t happen. ... But we can provide some semblance of justice.”

So far, 33,459 people have filed a claim or intend to bring a claim, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel's office. But the number is expected to grow as people discern whether they qualify under the settlement terms.

Flint's population at the time of the water crisis was about 100,000, including up to 30,000 minors. Minors are automatically included in the compensation and technically are not considered claimants, but any adults, property owners or businesses are considered claimants.

"Every one is going to have equal access to this program," Pitt said. "It makes no difference whether you are represented by an attorney or not. ...If you meet the profile, that is what you’re going to get.”

Federal Judge Judith Levy will review all the issues, "gripes" and details of the settlement plan and decide whether the deal is "fair and reasonable" and "in the best interest of the Flint community" in the next 45 days, Pitt said.

After the settlement is approved and a claims process is established, an administrator will vet claims and supporting documents, and then disperse the money to qualified individuals based on their significance of the injury and the number of people participating in the settlement.

"The first step is to educate," Pitt said. "We’re going to spend a lot of time educating the community about the plan, how it operates and how everybody can participate.”

In addition to phone and text options, individuals will eventually be able to access online claimant forms. Pitt and Leopold, who now have an office in Flint, encouraged residents to use those distance options to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

"We're here not only to advocate and help people, but those people who have no representation, we're happy to pursue and help them in any, way, shape or form we can," Leopold said.

The Legislature is expected to appropriate the money in one lump sum payment so it is available early next year in an escrow account, Pitt said.

As it stands, 80% of the settlement will go to individuals who were minors when first exposed to contaminated water, including 65% for kids 6 and under, 10% for children aged 7 to 11 and 5% for youth ages 12 to 17. While all minors will get a share of the settlement, some will get a greater amount depending on the extent of their injuries.

Of the remaining 20% of the settlement, 15% will go to adults with injuries sustained in the crisis, 3% for adults with property damage, 0.5% for economic losses to businesses and 2% for special education services.

About $35 million will be set aside in a trust fund for "forgotten children," those in foster care or others who may not have an opportunity to apply for compensation. Those individuals can apply for compensation from the fund when they reach the age of 19.

The cut of the settlement that will go to the 20-30 lawyers involved in the lawsuits for the past five years will be determined by Levy, but Leopold said the portion will be "significant and substantial."

