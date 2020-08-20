Michigan adds 19 deaths, 419 cases due to COVID-19

Michigan recorded 19 additional deaths and 419 cases from the novel coronavirus Thursday.

The deaths include 11 that were identified during a delayed records review, the state said.

The state's overall case tally reached 94,697 and the death count hit 6,368, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

When probable cases are included, the death tally is 6,618 and cases total 104,091, according to MDHHS.

In the past seven days, the state added95 deaths and 3,740 cases due to the virus.

Of those infected, the statewide fatality rate has dropped from 9.5% in June to 6.7% as of Thursday. The infection rate has dropped from 7.5% at the start of August.

In Detroit, the state's hardest-hit city, cases have reached 13,348, with 1,505 deaths.

Nearly 33,000 tests were completed Wednesday in the state and less than 1,000 returned positive, the state said. In comparison, more than 30,000 tests had been completed each day for the past week with a 4% infection rate. The state's positivity rate peaked on March 15, with 65% of tests returning positive.

The decrease can likely be attributed to the decline in infections from long-term care facilities. As of Wednesday, 8,040 residents have confirmed cases of the virus while another 6,193 are recovering. More than 2,088 residents and 21 staff members have died from the virus. Another 4,209 staff members have contracted it.

In the last week, eight residents and 53 staff members contracted the virus. In the weeks prior, more than 70 residents died from the virus and 300 workers contracted it each week.

The ongoing pandemic has led to the extended closure of the U.S. and Canadian border through Sept. 4.

As concerns persist about students having in-person classes during the pandemic, the Michigan House voted Monday to send bills that allow school districts to decide whether to reopen classrooms to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The bills require districts to reconfirm whether they will use in-person instruction, virtual learning or some combination every 30 days.

More than 67,700 people in Michigan have recovered from the virus, meaning they are 30 days out from their onset of illness, according to state data.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_