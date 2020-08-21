DeJoy won't replace mail sorting machines, collection boxes already removed

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told federal lawmakers Friday that while the U.S. Postal Service halted the removal of collection boxes and mail sorting machines, he had no plans to replace those that have been removed in recent weeks.

In a more than 2-hour hearing Friday, DeJoy said many of the changes were authorized before he was sworn in in June but halted after an outcry of concerns regarding the removals' impact on election mail.

But DeJoy told U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, the sorting machines would not be returned to the post offices, triggering uncertainties about the reach of his recent assurances the removals would be stopped.

"There’s no intention to do that; they're not needed, sir," DeJoy told Peters in a Homeland and Government Affairs hearing. He said the machines run at about 35% utilization.

"Mail volume is dropping very rapidly, especially during the COVID crisis," he said.

Grilled by Peters, DeJoy denied having any contact with Trump or his campaign, besides a congratulations from the president when he took on his new role.

He said claims the mail delays or the removals of the machines were politically motivated were "outrageous" and promised to double efforts to deliver all election mail as if it were first class.

"We will deploy processes and procedures that advance any election mail, in some cases ahead of first class mail," DeJoy said, assuring Peters the rates for election mail would not increase.

Peters criticized DeJoy during the hearing, noting he'd received more than 7,500 complaints in the week since he announced an investigation into postal service delays.

Postal workers are essential workers who perform their duties with "professionalism" and "integrity" amid mounting challenges in recent years, the Michigan senator said.

"The Postal Service has always delivered, but, Mr. DeJoy, I don't think you have," Peters said. "You have not delivered in this brief tenure so far. ... You have undermined one of our nation's most trusted institutions and wreaked havoc on families, on veterans, seniors, rural communities and on people all across our country."

Peters also accused DeJoy of eliminating overtime, but the postmaster general pushed back and argued the postal service was at 13% overtime rate before he came into office and is currently at the same rate.

The hearing featured questions from other committee members, with some Republicans praising DeJoy's actions and Democrats largely criticizing his response.

DeJoy said the postal service is expected to be self-sustaining yet it has an enormous unfunded liability, a $9 billion shortfall this year and increased burdens due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The USPS delivers 433 million pieces of mail a day and had "adequate capacity" to handle the maximum 150 million ballots that could come through the mail over a week, DeJoy said.

Even with mail volumes down, the postal service has "additional resources on standby" to handle any upticks.

Over the past 10 years, the post office has removed about 35,000 blue collection boxes and 700 were removed in June, July and August before DeJoy halted the removals.

