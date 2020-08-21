3.2-magnitude earthquake reported near Monroe

The Detroit News

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded Friday evening south-southeast of Detroit Beach near Monroe by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred at 6:55 p.m about two miles from the shoreline near Sterling State Park, according to USGS.

Depth was determined to be 9.2 km, or about 5.71 miles, according to the website. It initially was reported as a 3.4 magnitude quake.

The intensity of the quake was felt as far south as Toledo, Ohio, and as far north as Waterford Township, according to initial reports to the USGS.

Officials with the group could not immediately be reached for comment Friday night.

Friday's quake came more than a year after a temblor with a magnitude of 4.0 hit in Lake Erie, just off the shoreline of northeast Ohio, in June 2019, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

In April 2018, a magnitude 3.6 quake originated near Amherstburg, Ontario, just across the Detroit River, about 15.5 miles south of Detroit, according to the United States Geological Survey, and was felt at least 40 miles away in parts of Downriver and Dearborn.

A 4.0 quake struck in Galesburg, near Kalamazoo, on May 2, 2015, officials said.

According to USGS, most of North America east of the Rocky Mountains has infrequent earthquakes.

Come back to detroitnews.com for more on this developing story.