Man charged with indecent exposure as he drove in Port Huron

A St. Clair County man accused of exposing himself as he drove past women in Port Huron has been charged, police said.

Scott Jewell, 31, of Burtchville has been charged with seven counts of aggravated indecent exposure, a count of indecent exposure and a count of being a sexually delinquent person.

Indecent exposure is a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of up to a year in prison. Aggravated indecent exposure is double that penalty and the sexually delinquent charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

A judge set his bond at $5,000 and scheduled a probable cause conference for Sept. 1.

Officials said Jewell was arrested Tuesday after an eight-month investigation. Police in January began receiving reports of a male exposing his genitalia and masturbating as he drove pass women in Port Huron.

Investigators said the victims described the man as being in his 40s and driving a black car or sport utility crossover. After getting tips, detectives identified Jewell as a suspect.

Police ask anyone with information about the incidents or the suspect to call Lt. Chris Frazier at (810) 984-9711. Anonymous tips also can be left at (810) 987-6688.

