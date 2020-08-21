Michigan issues $33,400 in fines for workplaces violating COVID rules

Six businesses were cited and fined a total of $33,400 by Michigan regulators for failing to uphold public health and safety practices implemented to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The citations, which carry up to $7,000 fines, were issued under the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration's "general duty" clause to a Livonia UPS distribution facility, United Shore Financial Services in Pontiac, a Waterford Speedway, fitness center Coop's Iron Works in Saginaw, Eaton Rapids contractor Dan Freed, and Niles-based Hills Roofing.

The citations were issued as the administration's monthly complaint average rose from 200 prior to the pandemic to about 1,000.

"We’ve received more complaints since March than we did in calendar years ’18 and ’19," said MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman,

At United Shore Financial Services, where more than 50 workers were found to have contracted the virus earlier this month, employees failed to wear facemasks in shared office spaces, met in large groups of more than 120 without facemasks and weren't notified within 24 hours when an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

United Shores was fined $6,300 after the inspection prompted by employee complaints.

A Waterford Speedway gas station was fined $6,300 because employees weren't either weren't wearing face coverings or weren't wearing them property. The employer also failed to conduct training or health screenings, didn't make a COVID response plan available to employees, and failed to provide free face coverings to employees.

Coop's Iron Works, a Saginaw gym open in violation of the governor's orders, had about 20 positive cases associated with it before MIOSHA was requested by the local health department to investigate.

The gym had not developed a preparedness plan, training or health screenings for employees, according to MIOSHA. The facility also did not require employees to wear face masks, configure exercise areas so they were separated by 6-10 feet, kept saunas open, and failed to keep accurate lists of attendees.

While working at a Grand Ledge site, Freed's employees were working within six feet of each other and weren't wearing masks. Freed had not developed a preparedness plan or training.

He was fined $6,400.

Hills Roofing was fined $5,300 because workers were within six feet of each other and failed to wear face masks. The company had not prepared a COVID-19 response plan or training.

