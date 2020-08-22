Michigan adds 953 cases, 11 deaths due to COVID-19

Michigan added 953 cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths related to the virus on Saturday, but state health officials noted reporting glitches likely will result in higher counts in the coming days.

Of the deaths, eight were identified during a delayed records review, the state said.

Saturday's new additions brings the state's total number of cases to 96,024 and total number of deaths to 6,389.

With probable cases included, Michigan has 106,044 cases and 6,655 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

In the past seven days, the state added 83 deaths and 3,366 cases due to the virus.

Of those infected, the statewide fatality rate has dropped from 9.5% in June to 6.7% as of Saturday. The infection rate has dropped from 7.5% at the start of August.

In Detroit, the state's hardest-hit city, the infection rate has dropped to 1%, officials say. The city has 13,421 cases and 1,506 deaths from the virus as of Saturday.

Nearly 24,000 tests were completed on Friday in the state and 1,018 returned positive, the state said. In comparison, more than 30,000 tests had been completed each day for the past week with a 4% infection rate. The state's positivity rate peaked on March 15, with 65% of tests returning positive.

As of Thursday, 646 Michigan residents were hospital inpatients with the virus, and 173 are on ventilators in intensive care units, the state recorded.

There have been 14 coronavirus outbreaks in southern and eastern Michigan, the state health department confirmed on Thursday.

Through Aug. 6, the 14 outbreaks at undisclosed schools and districts were reported in just two weeks.

However, business groups have urged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to consider re-opening gyms, bowling alleys, theaters and other businesses that have remained closed.

In a letter on Thursday to Whitmer, the businesses who are facing severe financial issues because of the closure asked the governor to meet with the groups to discuss how to safely reopen and consider property tax deferrals for the businesses.

On Friday, the Michigan Court of Appeals upheld Whitmer's emergency unilateral actions to combat COVID-19, denying a legal challenge brought by the GOP-controlled state Legislature.

The 2-1 decision comes a day after a group of Michigan public health experts advised that Whitmer keep her unilateral powers, saying the "health emergency" presented by the virus will continue until there's a vaccine.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_