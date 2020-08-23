3 Michigan natives to deliver remarks during Republican National Convention

At least three Michigan natives are among the nearly 80 speakers who are scheduled to offer remarks during the Republican National Convention Monday through Thursday, according to a list released Sunday by President Donald Trump's campaign.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel will speak Monday, former acting director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell will speak Wednesday and U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson will speak Thursday.

Trump will officially take the stage Thursday at the end of the four-night event based out of Charlotte and streamed over Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, YouTube and Amazon Prime.

Some state and federal lawmakers, several candidates for federal seats, Trump loyalists, Republican up-and-comers, anti-abortion advocates and many of Trump's family members will speak at the event.

McDaniel is a Northville resident and served as chairwoman for the Michigan Republican Party when Trump won the state in 2016.

Grenell, a Muskegon native, was the U.S. ambassador to Germany before serving as acting director of national intelligence earlier this year.

Carson is a Detroit native and former Republican candidate for president who ran against Trump in the 2016 primary cycle.

Last week's Democratic National Convention featured several Michigan speakers including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, state Rep. Mari Manoogian of Birmingham and Lake Orion UAW worker Gerald Lang.

