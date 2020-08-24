2 bodies found in Alpena Twp. fire identified as brothers

Alpena Township — Michigan State Police have identified two people found in the debris after an Aug. 13 fire, officials said.

The bodies of brothers James Anthony Polluch of Stanwood and Michael Phillip Polluch of Alpena were found, police said Monday.

Firefighters and state police were called at about 1:15 p.m. Aug. 13 for a fire in a structure at 6904 Long Lake Road near U.S. 23 North in the township, they said. The location is about 257 miles north of Detroit.

Authorities found the building fully engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found two bodies.

An autopsy determined Michael Polluch died from several gunshot wounds. James Polluch's autopsy revealed he died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators believe a 40-caliber handgun recovered in the debris was used in the murder-suicide. They also said they believe it was sparked by a lengthy disagreement between the two brothers over family matters.

Police said they are unable to determine the exact cause of the fire and ignition source due to the extent of damage and multiple sources of combustibles stored in the building.

