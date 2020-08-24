3 charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct in Jackson Co.

A Michigan man and two Michigan women have been charged with criminal sexual conduct in connection with suspicious activity over social media, state police said Monday.

Jeremie Hankerd, 20, Rosemary Carroll, 18, and Stephanie Holliday, 20, were arrested July 31 at their Summitt Township apartment after an investigation, according to authorities.

Summitt Township is in Jackson County about 88 miles west of Detroit and about five miles southwest of Jackson.

State police executed a search warrant of the apartment and seized multiple internet-capable devices and other evidence, they said.

Hankerd was arraigned Aug. 1 on a charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the criminal sexual conduct charge.

Both Carroll and Holliday were also arraigned Aug. 1 on a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and also face life in prison.

