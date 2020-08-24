Michigan tallies 4 more deaths and 868 new cases of COVID-19

Michigan added 868 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths related to the virus.

Monday's new additions bring the state's total number of cases to 97,660 and total number of deaths to 6,397.

On Saturday, the state reported 953 confirmed cases of the virus, the third highest daily count in August, due to reporting glitches from Friday when less than 400 cases were reported.

The state warned on its COVID-19 site that the next few days will likely have "higher-than-expected numbers of daily case counts" as valid results are entered into the system.

With probable cases included, Michigan has 107,686 cases and 6,663 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Of those infected, the statewide fatality rate has dropped from 9.5% in June to 6.6% as of Sunday. The infection rate has dropped from 7.5% at the start of August.

Nearly 20,932 tests were completed on Saturday, the last day that testing was reported in the state and 895 returned positive, the state said. In comparison, more than 30,000 tests had been completed each day last week with a 4% infection rate. The state's positivity rate peaked on March 15, with 65% of tests returning positive.

"So we're doing a lot of different types of testing. We've got new tests coming in online and regularly," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday. "We are on the front edge of the different types of tests that are happening. Some of them have greater efficacy, other are in doubt but we're going to move forward and take advantage of every opportunity we can to get more people tested."

"We're up to about 30,000 tests a day in Michigan, we're leading in the Midwest... we're dropping our numbers," she said. "We're in a stronger position than most other states."