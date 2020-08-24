COVID cases linked to CMU students returning to campus reach 82

Eighty-two cases related to students at Central Michigan University returning to the Mount Pleasant area were identified by the Central Michigan District Health Department on Monday — double the number of cases from last week.

The 82 cases included 75 confirmed cases and seven probable cases. Case counts include current students, former students and those living in the community who were identified as being associated with other cases related to a return to school. Each positive case had multiple contacts, health officials said.

CMU officials said that its weekly reporting does not include anyone who is not a student, faculty or staff member.

"We have had 54 new cases in our campus community over the past week," CMU spokeswoman Heather Smith said in an email. "As predicted, the number of COVID-19 cases in the CMU community has increased as students returned for the fall semester."

"Of the 54 new student cases over the past week, particularly concerning are pockets of positive cases and symptomatic individuals living in three houses off-campus," she continued. "We are working closely with our health experts and local health department on contact tracing, which is critical for mitigating spread. In response to these new cases, we have strongly increased our safety messaging to students and are taking steps to proactively prevent further spread."

Last week, department officials said it had linked 38 cases linked to the CMU community and eight probable cases. Each case had between five to 20 close contacts that they are reaching out to.

"In the week prior to classes starting at CMU, there were five confirmed cases found to be associated with CMU," wrote Melissa DeRoche, emergency preparedness coordinator and spokeswoman for the Central Michigan District Health Department.

"Our investigations have shown that many individuals that have tested positive live with several roommates or have attended large social gatherings. Individuals are current students, former students and those living in the community," she said.

Over the weekend, Tony Voisin, CMU associate vice president for student affairs, wrote in an email to students letting them know they faced fines, potential suspending and even a total shutdown of the campus.

Referring to other schools that have reversed course after a COVID outbreak, Voison said that "the actions of a few selfish students have ruined an entire year for thousands of their peers."

"The same will happen here at CMU if students continue to engage in this type of reckless, irresponsible behavior," he wrote.

