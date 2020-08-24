EMU suspends move-in, puts classes online for three weeks due to virus

Eastern Michigan University is delaying move-in for students living in residence halls by three weeks — and moving all of its fall classes to online through Sept. 20 after watching the spread of COVID-19 on other campuses.

Move in was scheduled for Thursday. Classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 31.

The decision comes after EMU’s Safe Return Steering Committee, the Faculty Senate Executive Committee and the University’s Executive leadership team examined other campuses that have grappled with COVID-19 outbreaks following a return to campus and some students gathered socially in large groups, officials said.

“From the outset of our planning process, we have stated that the health, safety and well-being of our campus community were paramount in our actions,” said James Smith, president of Eastern Michigan University. “We also made clear that we would evolve our planning in order to be responsive to the changing science, data, government directives and other critical information regarding COVID-19.

“The events of the last week at campuses across the region and nation demonstrate that despite the best efforts to keep students, employees and communities safe from transmission, the dangers of increasing the spread of the virus and the challenges of maintaining physical distance and safe behavior heading into Labor Day weekend remain quite serious.”

Central Michigan University is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak linked to parties, with 38 cases linked to the CMU community, and eight probable cases as of last week. School officials are threatening to fine or suspend students if they host or attend large gatherings, and possibly sending students home.

Northern Michigan University suspended classes for a week pending delayed COVID-19 test results, but in-person classes resume today.

The Upper Peninsula college tested 7,697 of the campus community, of which 34 were identified to have the virus, according to the NMU's COVID-19 dashboard. Of those, 24 were students living on campus, nine were students living off campus and three were NMU employees.

Unlike CMU, NMU spokesman Derek Hall said those who tested positive were not linked to large gatherings. The number of people who tested positive are 0.44% of the campus community, he said.

