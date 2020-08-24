Prima Wawona recalls bagged peaches amid salmonella risk

The Detroit News

Prima Wawona is recalling its Wawona, Wawona Organic brand conventional and organic bagged peaches due to concerns about Salmonella contamination that has sickened more than 60 people in nine states, including Michigan.

The peaches were distributed and sold between June 1 and Aug. 19 in supermarkets with the following product codes are on the accompanying bags or packaging:

Wawona Peaches – 033383322001

Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400

Prima® Peaches – 766342325903

Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400

Kroger Peaches – 011110181749

Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488

Officials said the recall was taken as a precaution in connection with a Salmonella outbreak under investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that is suspected to have sickened more than 60 people in nine states.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, senior citizens and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

“We’re conducting this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA out of consideration for the well-being and safety of our customers and consumers,” said George Nikolich, vice president of Technical Operations for Prima Wawona, based in California.

In addition to Michigan, the bagged peaches were distributed through retailers in Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Minnesota, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Retailers that received the recalled product from Prima Wawona or Wawona Packing Co. include but are not limited to: Aldi, Target, Kroger (and affiliated retailers Jay-C, King Soopers, Hannaford, City Market, Ralphs, Food Lion) and Walmart.

The FDA on Saturday said Prima Wawona was also voluntarily recalling all of its bulk/loose peaches distributed and sold from June 1 through Aug. 3.

"The bulk/loose peaches are sold in grocery stores in a variety of formats, typically bins where consumers may select their own fruit and may have the following stickers with PLU numbers on them: 4037, 4038, 4044, 4401, 94037, 94038, 94044, 94401," the administration said.

Anyone who has the recalled product should immediately discard it or return the item to where they bought it. Anyone with questions can contact Prima Wawona’s toll-free number at 1-877-722-7554, from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday, or go to its website.

The FDA recommends that anyone with the recalled peaches use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with the produce.